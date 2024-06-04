CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.72 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $245.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

