CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $88.23 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $88,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,530. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.