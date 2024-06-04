CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,273,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,433 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $168,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BCE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 212,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BCE by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 864,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

