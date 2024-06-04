CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $98,415,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $6,114,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

