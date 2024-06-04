CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 203,499 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,499 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $311,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of AEM traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. 2,224,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

