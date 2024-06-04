CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 139,637 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,637 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $174.04. 7,724,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,190,652. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

