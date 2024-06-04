CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,469 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CB traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 675,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

