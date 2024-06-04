CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 16,140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. 3,269,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

