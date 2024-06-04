CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 73,590 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,590 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

