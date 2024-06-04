CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 453,917 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5,167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,917 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $57,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after buying an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,224. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.