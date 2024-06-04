CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 10,769,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,649,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

