CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $150,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.61. 936,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,889. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $412.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

