CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,976 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 152,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

