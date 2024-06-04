CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $100.89 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,303 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of WEC Energy Group worth $100,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 2,766,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

