CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Workday worth $140,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.71. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.