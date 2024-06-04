Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,507. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.