Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 27,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
C stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.