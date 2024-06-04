Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 27,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.