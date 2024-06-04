Citigroup Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $16.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

