Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.01. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 397,147 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

