CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 4%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.29. 19,863,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 33,073,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

