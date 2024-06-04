Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.90 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $681.87 million and $1.90 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $4,075.53 or 0.05789238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
