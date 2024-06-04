Confluent’s (CFLT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,155. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,924,615.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $7,823,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,112 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,430 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

