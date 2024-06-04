Contrasting Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Costain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exponent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 18.72% 28.13% 16.33% Costain Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exponent and Costain Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costain Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Exponent presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Costain Group.

This table compares Exponent and Costain Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $536.77 million 8.93 $100.34 million $1.98 47.77 Costain Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Costain Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exponent beats Costain Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets. The Natural Resources segment operates in the water, energy, defense, and nuclear energy markets. It offers consultancy and advisory, digital technology, climate change, and complex program delivery solutions and services. Costain Group PLC was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Maidenhead, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.