Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 6.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 651,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 484,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

