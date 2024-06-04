Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.43 on Monday, reaching $431.18. 436,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $442.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

