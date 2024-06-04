Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $831.36. 2,536,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $790.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $838.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,627 shares of company stock worth $101,214,896 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

