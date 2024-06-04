Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 241,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $8,851,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,380 shares of company stock valued at $351,867,744. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,078,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,108,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.