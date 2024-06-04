Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,450,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,187,000.

VBK stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,967. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

