Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 64,319 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,267,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,721,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,750. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

