Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.72. 845,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,777. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.14. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

