Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,828 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund makes up 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.22% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 210,302 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 769,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134,262 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 859,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

