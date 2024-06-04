Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.