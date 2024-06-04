Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 26.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,613 shares of company stock valued at $55,161,852. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.08. 3,046,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

