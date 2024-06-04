Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 2,604,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,442. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.