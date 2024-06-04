Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 182,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

