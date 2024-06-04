Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $875.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $800.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.11.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $815.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $751.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $510.57 and a 52-week high of $827.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.