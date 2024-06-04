Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRL. Bank of America cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

