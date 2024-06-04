Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 171,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,075. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
