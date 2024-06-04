CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. 12,032,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,654. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

