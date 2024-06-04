CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CRH were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

CRH stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. 994,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,218. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

