Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 73,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 803,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

