CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

