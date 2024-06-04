Critical Review: Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silver One Resources and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver One Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.66%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Silver One Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silver One Resources and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver One Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.55 -$135.11 million ($0.16) -44.31

Silver One Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Silver One Resources and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver One Resources N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -9.18% -3.28% -2.25%

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Silver One Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona. The company was formerly known as BRS Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Silver One Resources Inc. in September 2016. Silver One Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

