CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.976-4.011, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-$0.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,526,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,428. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

