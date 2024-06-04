CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CSX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

