CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CTS alerts:

Institutional Trading of CTS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTS by 18.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CTS by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CTS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.70. 178,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,471. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.