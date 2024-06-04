Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $100.16. 322,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

