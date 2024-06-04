CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,779.22. 62,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,628.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3,530.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

