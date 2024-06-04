CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 5,054 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 464,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,128,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 4,958,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,558. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

