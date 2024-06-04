CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 64,718 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,718 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 41,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

